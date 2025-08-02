Delhi man out on bail shoots woman in chest

Shooter arrested, accomplice caught earlier

Investigators used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to quickly identify Safi as the shooter.

He was arrested on August 1, and police recovered the country-made pistol used in the attack. His accomplice Aman Sukhla was caught earlier with their getaway bike.

Notably, Safi had been released on interim bail just months ago after being accused of raping the same woman last year; police are now looking into possible links between both cases.