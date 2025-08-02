Delhi man out on bail shoots woman in chest
In a shocking incident in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Abuzair Safi, 30, who was out on interim bail for allegedly raping a woman, shot her in the chest while she was traveling in an auto-rickshaw.
The survivor—a salon manager—was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Police have charged Safi with attempted murder and other related offenses.
Shooter arrested, accomplice caught earlier
Investigators used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to quickly identify Safi as the shooter.
He was arrested on August 1, and police recovered the country-made pistol used in the attack. His accomplice Aman Sukhla was caught earlier with their getaway bike.
Notably, Safi had been released on interim bail just months ago after being accused of raping the same woman last year; police are now looking into possible links between both cases.