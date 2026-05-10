Delhi mandates Pink Saheli card for women starting July 2026

Card logs trips to curb misuse

The Pink Saheli card logs each trip when the card is tapped while boarding, which helps stop misuse and keeps subsidies transparent.

Even though around 600,000 women have already registered since March 2026, most still use paper tickets.

The government plans to spread the word through awareness drives inside busses, depots and terminals.

One thing to note: only Delhi women with a local Aadhaar can get this card, so if you're a regular bus commuter in Delhi, this update is definitely for you.