Delhi mandates Pink Saheli card for women starting July 2026
Delhi's making a big switch: starting July 2026, women will need the new Pink Saheli Smart Card to ride DTC and Cluster busses for free.
This digital card replaces the old pink paper tickets and is part of the "One Nation, One Card" push, so everything's more streamlined and connected with the National Common Mobility Card platform.
Card logs trips to curb misuse
The Pink Saheli card logs each trip when the card is tapped while boarding, which helps stop misuse and keeps subsidies transparent.
Even though around 600,000 women have already registered since March 2026, most still use paper tickets.
The government plans to spread the word through awareness drives inside busses, depots and terminals.
One thing to note: only Delhi women with a local Aadhaar can get this card, so if you're a regular bus commuter in Delhi, this update is definitely for you.