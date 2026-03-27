Delhi Meerut Expressway tolls to rise from April 1, 2026

Delhi Meerut Expressway tolls payments limits

Light commercial vehicles will pay ₹285 one-way and ₹425 round-trip, while traveling between Indirapuram and Meerut is now ₹120 one-way or ₹189 for both ways.

Bigger rides like busses and trucks also see higher charges.

NHAI suggests using UPI or FASTag for smoother payments: cameras track your distance at all entry and exit points.

And don't forget: speed limits are 100km/h in UP and 70km/h in Delhi, so drive safe!