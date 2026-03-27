Delhi Meerut Expressway tolls to rise from April 1, 2026
India
Heads up if you drive the Delhi-Meerut Expressway: toll rates are set to rise starting April 1, 2026.
Light vehicles will now pay ₹175 for a one-way trip (up from ₹170), and return journeys will cost ₹265 instead of ₹255.
These new rates kick in at entry points like Sarai Kale Khan and Indirapuram for the 2026-27 year.
Delhi Meerut Expressway tolls payments limits
Light commercial vehicles will pay ₹285 one-way and ₹425 round-trip, while traveling between Indirapuram and Meerut is now ₹120 one-way or ₹189 for both ways.
Bigger rides like busses and trucks also see higher charges.
NHAI suggests using UPI or FASTag for smoother payments: cameras track your distance at all entry and exit points.
And don't forget: speed limits are 100km/h in UP and 70km/h in Delhi, so drive safe!