Delhi-Meerut RRTS sees over 1L passengers on Day 1

RRTS connects Delhi and Meerut in just 45-55 minutes

If you're tired of long commutes in NCR, this is big news.

The recently launched RRTS connects Delhi and Meerut in just 45-55 minutes, with a design top speed of 180km/h and an operational speed of around 160km/h, making travel way faster and easier between key spots like Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut.

With new sections open and the Meerut Metro link inaugurated, getting around the region is about to feel a lot less stressful.