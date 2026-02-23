Delhi-Meerut RRTS sees over 1L passengers on Day 1
The new Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is expected to see over one lakh people hop on board during its first full day—breaking its own previous record for the Delhi-Meerut corridor.
The NCRTC says this number could climb even higher by the end of the day.
RRTS connects Delhi and Meerut in just 45-55 minutes
If you're tired of long commutes in NCR, this is big news.
The recently launched RRTS connects Delhi and Meerut in just 45-55 minutes, with a design top speed of 180km/h and an operational speed of around 160km/h, making travel way faster and easier between key spots like Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut.
With new sections open and the Meerut Metro link inaugurated, getting around the region is about to feel a lot less stressful.