Delhi Metro begins 4:30am Monday services for Usha Arghya
Delhi Metro trains will start running at 4:30am this Monday, November 16, to help Chhath Puja devotees get to the Usha Arghya ritual at sunrise.
Trains will be available every 15 minutes until the regular schedule kicks in.
Early Chhath service from all terminals
This special early service is available from all terminal stations, making it easier for everyone observing Chhath to reach their destinations.
After the morning rush, metro timings go back to normal, showing DMRC's effort to support religious events while keeping public transport smooth for everyone.