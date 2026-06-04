Delhi Metro begins construction on nearly 10-km R.K. Ashram-Indraprastha corridor
India
Delhi Metro is expanding again. Construction has begun on the R.K. Ashram-Indraprastha corridor, a key part of Phase 5A.
Work is happening at several central stations, and this nearly 10-km stretch will extend the Magenta Line to help cut down traffic jams near Bharat Mandapam and Central Secretariat.
Afcons wins 430Cr Shivaji Stadium contract
Afcons Infrastructure landed a ₹430 crore contract in May to build the underground Shivaji Stadium station and a twin-tunnel section leading to R.K. Ashram Marg.
Phase 5A brings three new corridors (16km total) and 13 fresh stations, connecting hotspots like India Gate, Baroda House, and Central Vista, making it way easier to get around central Delhi.