Delhi Metro begins construction on nearly 10-km R.K. Ashram-Indraprastha corridor India Jun 04, 2026

Delhi Metro is expanding again. Construction has begun on the R.K. Ashram-Indraprastha corridor, a key part of Phase 5A.

Work is happening at several central stations, and this nearly 10-km stretch will extend the Magenta Line to help cut down traffic jams near Bharat Mandapam and Central Secretariat.