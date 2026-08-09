Delhi Metro clocks 99.95% on-time rate ranks among top 5

DMRC kept things running smoothly with a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 2.72 million car-kilometers, a major global benchmark for reliability.

When it started operating on 25 December 2002, Delhi Metro had an 8.4km corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari with 6 stations and now covers 416.5km across 303 stations and serves around 6.406 million passenger journeys daily.

Cool fact: about 29% of DMRC's network runs under Unattended Train Operation (UTO), making it the longest driverless metro line worldwide!

Frequent trains (as little as every 2 minutes 18 seconds) mean less waiting around for everyone.