Delhi Metro clocks 99.95% on-time rate ranks among top 5
Delhi Metro just clocked a 99.95% on-time rate in 2026, landing it among the world's top five most reliable metro systems, even ahead of Hong Kong, Paris, and New York.
The Community of Metros (COMET) report compared 45 big-city networks and DMRC's performance stood out for its consistency and reliability.
DMRC posts 2.72 million car-kilometers MDBF
DMRC kept things running smoothly with a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 2.72 million car-kilometers, a major global benchmark for reliability.
When it started operating on 25 December 2002, Delhi Metro had an 8.4km corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari with 6 stations and now covers 416.5km across 303 stations and serves around 6.406 million passenger journeys daily.
Cool fact: about 29% of DMRC's network runs under Unattended Train Operation (UTO), making it the longest driverless metro line worldwide!
Frequent trains (as little as every 2 minutes 18 seconds) mean less waiting around for everyone.