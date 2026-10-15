Delhi Metro ridership drops 45% after protests against Gyanesh Kumar
India
Delhi Metro saw a big dip in riders, down 45%, after protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
Only 3.2 million people took the metro that Saturday, compared to the usual 5.8 million, even though all trains were running as normal.
Delhi Metro restricted 45 stations
DMRC restricted access at 45 out of 303 stations on police orders, but kept over 85% of the network open and major hubs like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate running smoothly.
To keep everyone updated and safe, they used social media, signs, and announcements, helping commuters navigate changes during the Cockroach Janta Party protests.