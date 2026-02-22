Delhi Metro stations get new names: Check out the list

Pitampura stations are now mashups

You'll soon see Haiderpur Village instead of North Pitampura, and Madhuban Chowk replacing Pitampura.

Other stations are getting mashup names like Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (was Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (was Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (was Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (was Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (was Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (was Mayur Vihar Pocket-1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (was West Enclave).

The unchanged ones—like Majlis Park and Bhajanpura—were kept because, as Gupta put it, they reflect the area's identity and history, with community input playing a big part in the decision.