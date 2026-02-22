Delhi Metro stations get new names: Check out the list
Delhi just approved new names for nine upcoming metro stations, aiming to make navigation easier and reflect local vibes.
Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the committee reviewed 21 proposals and landed on a mix: 12 station names stay the same, two get totally new identities, and seven are now combos for better clarity.
Pitampura stations are now mashups
You'll soon see Haiderpur Village instead of North Pitampura, and Madhuban Chowk replacing Pitampura.
Other stations are getting mashup names like Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (was Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (was Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (was Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (was Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (was Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (was Mayur Vihar Pocket-1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (was West Enclave).
The unchanged ones—like Majlis Park and Bhajanpura—were kept because, as Gupta put it, they reflect the area's identity and history, with community input playing a big part in the decision.