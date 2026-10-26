Delhi Metro to grow from 416km to 695km

Big changes are coming to how Delhi gets around!

The city's Metro is set for a huge upgrade, jumping from 416km to 695km as part of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047.

There's also talk of nearly 200km of new cycle tracks, all aimed at making commutes smoother and cutting down on traffic jams.

This plan got a major push during a meeting held on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.