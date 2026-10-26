Delhi Metro to grow from 416km to 695km
Big changes are coming to how Delhi gets around!
The city's Metro is set for a huge upgrade, jumping from 416km to 695km as part of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047.
There's also talk of nearly 200km of new cycle tracks, all aimed at making commutes smoother and cutting down on traffic jams.
This plan got a major push during a meeting held on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Namo Bharat expansion to 383km
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be participating in much of this work, with a focus on better public transport access for everyone.
The Namo Bharat rapid transit system is also getting a boost, expanding from just 82km to an impressive 383km.
New transport hubs at Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar will help connect different travel options, while smarter parking plans and AI-powered traffic solutions are in the works to keep things moving smoothly across the city.