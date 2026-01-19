Delhi Metro urination videos spark outrage online
Two separate videos of people urinating in Delhi Metro stations—one of a man on the platform, another of a father letting his son go on the tracks—have gone viral, leaving people shocked and frustrated.
The clips have racked up thousands of views and sparked calls for action against those involved.
Why is everyone talking about this?
Beyond these incidents, people online are pointing out bigger issues with public hygiene in the Metro—like littered tickets and food waste.
Many feel it's not just about rules or infrastructure but also about basic respect for shared spaces.
Some comments even call for setting an example to change what they see as "normalized" bad behavior.
Quick context: Delhi Metro's massive reach
The Delhi Metro is huge—it covers nearly 400km across several cities and serves millions daily.
With so many people using it, small lapses can quickly become big problems everyone notices.