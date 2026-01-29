Delhi Metro's Central Secretariat station set for major upgrade
India
Delhi Metro is turning Central Secretariat station into a triple interchange hub, connecting the Yellow, Violet, and a new Magenta Line extension.
This move aims to make travel smoother across the city and give easier access to hotspots like Bharat Mandapam and India Gate.
Why does it matter?
If you're one of the thousands heading to work or out exploring Delhi, this upgrade means switching lines gets way simpler—no more complicated detours.
With nearly 60,000 office-goers and 200,000 visitors expected to benefit daily, it's all about saving time and easing traffic jams.
Plus, less dependence on cars means cleaner air for everyone.