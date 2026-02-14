Delhi Metro's Udyog Bhawan station renamed 'Seva Teerth'

New name, new vision

This isn't just a name change—Seva Teerth is part of a bigger push for citizen-focused governance.

PM Modi just inaugurated Seva Teerth (PMO) and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2, noting that historic structures such as South Block and North Block were built in the British era and that the new buildings have been constructed to realize contemporary aspirations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it "a symbol of unwavering commitment to public welfare," highlighting a stronger focus on service and dedication in democracy.

For lakhs of commuters, the station still connects them to central Delhi—just with a new name and vision behind it.