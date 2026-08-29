Delhi model's murder accused has past of violent crimes
What's the story
The accused in the Delhi model murder case, Mohammad Imran, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018 for sexually harassing a minor. Imran is accused of killing 21-year-old Muskan Sharma at her home on Wednesday. He was arrested after a police encounter in Rajouri Garden late Thursday night, where he opened fire at officers and was injured in both legs.
Past offenses
Imran's previous criminal cases
Notably, this isn't Imran's first brush with the law.
In 2021, he was booked in a culpable homicide case for allegedly assaulting a man who later fell into a coma.
The complainant alleged that on October 30, 2020, Imran hit him on the head with a stone slab and then struck his nose with the same slab while he lay on the ground.
Behavioral change
Imran's drug addiction, alleged suicide attempt
Investigators revealed that Imran had allegedly become addicted to drugs and turned aggressive toward Muskan in the months leading up to the murder.
The two met at Seven Zone Gym in 2024, where Imran worked as a trainer.
Their relationship began to deteriorate around two months ago after Imran allegedly attempted suicide, and Imran later became addicted to drugs and started behaving aggressively toward Muskan.
Arrest details
Muskan had approached police earlier
Muskan had approached the police earlier due to Imran's abusive behavior. The gym management later removed Imran from his job because of what was described as his erratic behavior.
After killing Muskan, Imran allegedly took her iPhone, possibly to delete text messages and chats and prevent any digital trail from being recovered.
He was traced through CCTV footage in Rajouri Garden and arrested after he opened fire on police officers.
Victim's profile
Who was Muskan Sharma?
Investigators are still probing the motive behind the murder and whether Imran threatened Muskan on social media before the incident.
Muskan was a content creator and student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning.
She was cremated amid heavy police deployment after the incident.
Her family said she had been harassed by Imran for a long time.