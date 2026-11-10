Delhi-NCR AQI around 500 as Punjab winds keep smoke away
Delhi-NCR is catching a tiny break from the usual smog, with AQI numbers hovering around 500 this morning.
But don't get too comfortable, as the weather-based forecast suggests this cleaner air probably won't last.
Right now, Punjab's weather and some helpful winds are keeping most of the stubble-burning smoke away from Delhi, giving the city a short-lived breather.
Punjab AQI spikes to 700-1,500
While Delhi gets a pause, parts of Punjab are dealing with extreme pollution, with AQI readings spiking between 700 and 1,500 thanks to crop burning.
The India Meteorological Department warns that new weather systems could shift winds soon, possibly sending more smoke toward Haryana and Delhi-NCR.
Plus, rain and snow expected in the Western Himalayas from the night of November 10 could shake things up for everyone's air quality pretty quickly.