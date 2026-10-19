Delhi NCR deploys over 13,000 police on duty for Dussehra
Dussehra in Delhi-NCR is getting extra security this year, with over 13,000 police officers on duty.
That means around 10,000 officers are covering sensitive spots in Delhi, while Gurugram has 2,200 at 66 Ravan Dahan sites and Faridabad adds another 1,200.
Senior officials are out inspecting the main areas to make sure everything runs smoothly and help is ready if needed.
Gurugram sites get fire tenders ambulances
To keep things moving (and safe), police have set up special traffic plans and crowd control at all major celebration spots.
Gurugram alone has clear teams assigned for each of its big and small Ravan Dahan events.
One fire tender, one ambulance and one duty magistrate will be deployed at each of the 12 major Ravan Dahan sites, and two fire tenders and two ambulances will remain on standby in each police zone just in case.
Plus, Quick Response Teams are ready to jump in if anything comes up.
A Gurugram Police spokesperson said, "Special arrangements have been made to ensure public safety, facilitate smooth crowd management, maintain traffic discipline and respond effectively to any emergency situation with additional security arrangements."