Delhi NCR deploys over 13,000 police on duty for Dussehra

Dussehra in Delhi-NCR is getting extra security this year, with over 13,000 police officers on duty.

That means around 10,000 officers are covering sensitive spots in Delhi, while Gurugram has 2,200 at 66 Ravan Dahan sites and Faridabad adds another 1,200.

Senior officials are out inspecting the main areas to make sure everything runs smoothly and help is ready if needed.