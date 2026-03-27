Delhi-NCR enforces new construction dust rules from April 1 2026
From April 1, 2026, Delhi-NCR is stepping up its fight against dust pollution, which makes up about 27% of Delhi-NCR's summer air pollution.
The new rules mainly target construction and demolition sites: think more dust screens, better coverage of building materials, and affordable air quality sensors to keep tabs on the situation.
Delhi-NCR requires debris collection, GPS tracking
Municipal corporations and development authorities in the Delhi-NCR region will need to set up construction and demolition water collection points, intermediate waste storage facilities, and processing facilities at least one collection point per five km by five km grid to handle construction debris better.
For projects of 200 sq m or more that involve demolition prior to construction or re-construction, proponents must submit a declaration of estimated demolition waste to the building-plan approving authority before approval.
Plus, all this will be tracked through a new web portal using GPS, so it's easier for authorities to make sure everyone's playing by the rules and help clean up Delhi's air for good.