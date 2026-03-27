Delhi-NCR enforces new construction dust rules from April 1 2026

Delhi-NCR requires debris collection, GPS tracking

Municipal corporations and development authorities in the Delhi-NCR region will need to set up construction and demolition water collection points, intermediate waste storage facilities, and processing facilities at least one collection point per five km by five km grid to handle construction debris better.

For projects of 200 sq m or more that involve demolition prior to construction or re-construction, proponents must submit a declaration of estimated demolition waste to the building-plan approving authority before approval.

Plus, all this will be tracked through a new web portal using GPS, so it's easier for authorities to make sure everyone's playing by the rules and help clean up Delhi's air for good.