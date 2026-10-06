Delhi NCR enforces 'no PUC no fuel' rule, ₹10,000 fine
Delhi and NCR just rolled out a tough new rule to tackle air pollution: no valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC), no fuel for your vehicle.
So, if you show up at a gas station without that certificate, you won't get any gasoline or diesel.
Getting caught could cost you ₹10,000.
Delhi Nov 1 outstation non-BS-VI ban
Starting November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards can't enter the city at all.
There's also a steep ₹20,000 fine for older BS-III gasoline and BS-IV diesel vehicles breaking the rules in places like Sonipat and Ghaziabad.
Diesel BS-IV and light and medium goods vehicles registered outside Delhi face stricter entry limits now.
If you drive a CNG or electric vehicle, you're exempt from this particular ban, but parking charges are going up to discourage private vehicle use when pollution spikes.