Delhi-NCR enveloped in dense fog, low visibility at airport

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday, January 18. The severe pollution pushed air quality levels into the "severe" category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a cold wave alert as temperatures dropped sharply across the city and nearby regions.

Weather update IMD records low temperatures, predicts foggy weather The IMD's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4°C on Saturday, while Ayanagar recorded 4.9°C. Other areas also witnessed temperatures below 5°C. The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in many areas and dense fog in isolated pockets during the morning hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 21-23°C, while nighttime temperatures may be between 4-6°C.

Pollution levels Delhi's air quality index reaches 'severe' category On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that the AQI in Delhi rose from 400 at 4:00pm to 428 at 8pm. As such, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to implement all actions under Stage-IV of GRAP, which is "Severe+" Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450). A nowcast warning for fog was also issued due to low visibility conditions across the city.

Pollution control measures What's not allowed in GRAP-4 Under GRAP-4, vehicles that are not BS-VI compliant (including petrol vehicles), while also not bearing a Delhi registration, are banned from entering the capital, including petrol vehicles. Moreover, the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi is banned, barring those carrying essential goods or those that use cleaner fuels, such as LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel. All construction and demolition activities are also completely halted. This includes public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, and pipelines.

Travel disruptions Flight operations at IGI Airport affected due to fog The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a passenger advisory due to low visibility conditions. While flight operations remained normal, passengers were advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates. The severe air pollution and dense fog have raised health concerns, especially among vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.