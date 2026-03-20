Delhi-NCR feels chill after unexpected March rains

This sudden weather twist didn't just bring relief, it also brought some hassle. High-speed winds (from a western disturbance) caused power cuts across parts of Delhi and even forced 16 flight diversions at IGI Airport. Air quality was moderate, with an AQI of 137.

IMD issues yellow alert for tomorrow

IMD has put out a yellow alert for Friday: expect more clouds, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50 kph.

The cool spell won't last long, though. Temperatures could climb back up to around 34 Celsius by March 25.

For now, IMD suggests staying indoors during rough weather and steering clear of windows or anything loose outside.