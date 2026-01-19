Delhi-NCR: Foggy mornings and rain ahead, says IMD
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The weather department is predicting dense fog for the next few days, with a yellow alert out for Monday (Jan 19).
Light rain is on the cards for January 23 thanks to an active western disturbance.
Minimum temperatures are set to rise a bit—from a chilly 5.3°C on Sunday (Jan 18) up to around 7-9°C.
Why bother?
This fog isn't just about gloomy mornings—it's already delayed over 500 flights and several trains.
Expect more travel disruptions, especially at night and early mornings in places like Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
While max temps will stay above 20°C until Jan 24 (way warmer than last week's icy lows), foggy conditions are likely to persist through much of January—so plan your commutes accordingly!