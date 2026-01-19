Delhi-NCR: Foggy mornings and rain ahead, says IMD

Why bother?

This fog isn't just about gloomy mornings—it's already delayed over 500 flights and several trains.

Expect more travel disruptions, especially at night and early mornings in places like Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

While max temps will stay above 20°C until Jan 24 (way warmer than last week's icy lows), foggy conditions are likely to persist through much of January—so plan your commutes accordingly!