Delhi-NCR gets 1st proper monsoon, IMD issues orange alert

Delhi stations: Chhatarpur 48.5mm, Gurugram waterlogged

By Sunday evening, 11 weather stations across Delhi had measured rainfall.

Chhatarpur saw the most at 48.5mm, while Palam (16.4mm), Ridge (10.2mm), and Safdarjung (6.4mm) got lighter showers, even though Safdarjung's temperature still spiked to 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram got enough rain (34.4mm) to cause waterlogging in some areas, but Noida mostly saw quick daytime showers with little to measure at the station.

The IMD says we can expect more wet days ahead as the monsoon keeps rolling through the region.