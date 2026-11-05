Delhi-NCR halts construction to curb pollution, risks 1 million workers' livelihoods

Delhi-NCR is putting a pause on construction work in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad from November 5-20, with Delhi facing separate private-construction restrictions from November 1 to January 31 to fight rising air pollution.

While the goal is cleaner air and better public health, this move could affect the livelihoods of nearly 1 million workers, many of them daily-wage earners, during the ban.