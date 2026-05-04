Delhi-NCR lifts GRAP-1 after AQI improves to 'satisfactory' 88
India
Good news for Delhi-NCR: GRAP-1 restrictions are now off, thanks to much cleaner air.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 88 (officially "satisfactory") with better weather lending a hand.
Experts at IMD and IITM say the air should stay moderate for the next few days.
GRAP-1 activated after pollution spike
GRAP-1 kicked in on April 16 when pollution spiked, bringing rules like no coal or firewood in restaurant tandoors, and limiting diesel generators (except emergencies).
These steps are part of a four-level plan that gets stricter as pollution rises, so lifting GRAP-1 means things are finally looking up for the city's air.