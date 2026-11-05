Delhi NCR, Mumbai face rising coughs from pollution and flu
India
People in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are dealing with more coughs and breathing issues lately, thanks to a mix of heavy pollution and flu season.
The tricky part? Pollution symptoms like throat irritation or coughing show up slowly (usually without fever), while the flu hits fast with fever and body aches, so it's tough to tell what's causing what.
Doctors: sudden fever indicates flu
Doctors say if your symptoms come on suddenly or you have a fever, it's likely the flu; gradual coughs without fever often point to pollution.
Dr Rommel Tickoo explains that both pollution and infections can make symptoms last longer, so watch for severe signs like chest pain or breathlessness; if those pop up, definitely see a doctor.
For milder issues, getting a flu shot is a smart move this season.