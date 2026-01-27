Delhi-NCR rain alert: Cooler weather and some relief from pollution
India
Delhi and nearby areas are set for moderate rain on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with a 90% chance.
Expect cloudy skies, possible thunderstorms, and temperatures between 12.8°C and 20.7°C.
Why bother?
The rain should give a short break from the usual heavy air pollution, but masks are still a good idea since pollution levels may stay high.
CAQM revoked GRAP Stage 3 and asked citizens to follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stages 1 & 2.
What's next in the forecast?
Showers might stick around on Tuesday, and Wednesday will remain unsettled with patchy rain nearby.
By February 1, get ready for warmer weather with highs near 26°C under a full moon.