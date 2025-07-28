Delhi-NCR sweltering under 48.3°C heat; monsoon showers expected soon
Delhi-NCR has been sweating it out with a "real feel" of 48.3°C thanks to high humidity, even though the thermometer hit 37.5°C on Sunday.
But there's good news—IMD says light to moderate monsoon showers are coming July 28-30, promising some much-needed relief and a cooler, wetter end to the month.
IMD says rain will help ease heat stress
This rain isn't just about comfort—it'll help bring July's rainfall closer to normal after a dry spell (only 151mm so far vs. the usual 210mm).
The showers should also ease heat stress (the wet-bulb temperature hit a tough 29.4°C) and keep Delhi's air quality in the safe zone as we head into August.
July has been unusually dry
July has been unusually dry compared to earlier months—May saw record rains and June was extra wet too.
These upcoming showers are expected to finally bridge that gap and give everyone in Delhi-NCR a much-needed breather from the relentless heat.