Man kills parents, sister over land dispute in UP
A family dispute over land in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district turned deadly on Sunday when 40-year-old Abhay Yadav allegedly killed his father, mother, and sister with an ax.
The conflict reportedly began after his father transferred part of the family land to Abhay's sister, which left Abhay upset enough to take this extreme step.
Police have formed 3 teams to track down Abhay
The murders happened at the Yadav home in Diliya village. After the attack, Abhay fled the scene, leaving behind the weapon.
Police arrived quickly and have formed three teams to track him down. Forensic teams are gathering evidence while extra security has been deployed in the village to keep things peaceful.
Authorities say they're actively searching for Abhay and hope to arrest him soon.