Man kills parents, sister over land dispute in UP

Police have formed 3 teams to track down Abhay

The murders happened at the Yadav home in Diliya village. After the attack, Abhay fled the scene, leaving behind the weapon.

Police arrived quickly and have formed three teams to track him down. Forensic teams are gathering evidence while extra security has been deployed in the village to keep things peaceful.

Authorities say they're actively searching for Abhay and hope to arrest him soon.