Machete attack in Bengaluru this week leaves 2 men injured India Jul 28, 2025

Two serious incidents hit areas near Bengaluru this week.

On Friday, Tabrez Pasha—just out of prison for murder—showed up at his ex-wife Muskan's home in Valmiki Nagar and got into a violent fight with her current husband.

When Head Constable Santhosh tried to break things up, Pasha attacked him and slashed his wrist before running off with three others.

Muskan's uncle also got hurt trying to help.