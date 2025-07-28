Machete attack in Bengaluru this week leaves 2 men injured
Two serious incidents hit areas near Bengaluru this week.
On Friday, Tabrez Pasha—just out of prison for murder—showed up at his ex-wife Muskan's home in Valmiki Nagar and got into a violent fight with her current husband.
When Head Constable Santhosh tried to break things up, Pasha attacked him and slashed his wrist before running off with three others.
Muskan's uncle also got hurt trying to help.
Injured men recovering, suspects arrested
Both the injured men are recovering in hospital, and police have arrested Pasha and his group.
In a separate case just a day later, former gram panchayat president Nanjesh (34) was murdered with machetes while eating at a dhaba near Sathanur village—police think it was over a land dispute.
Suspects have been identified and investigations are ongoing.