Gujarat's ambitious AI action plan aims to transform various sectors

Plan to train 2.5 lakh people in AI skills

This plan isn't just about high-tech buzzwords—it's set to train 2.5 lakh people in AI skills, boost DeepTech startups, and make sure even smaller cities get access to smart tech.

With a focus on data security and ethical AI use, Gujarat wants to lead India's digital future while making sure opportunities reach everyone.

Supporting startups and safe innovation could help shape how we all work and live in the coming years.