Next Article
Gujarat's ambitious AI action plan aims to transform various sectors
Gujarat just rolled out a major AI action plan for 2025-2030, aiming to weave artificial intelligence into everything from government services to healthcare, education, farming, and finance.
The plan's goal is to build an "AI-skilled workforce" and spark new ideas by teaming up with industry and universities.
Plan to train 2.5 lakh people in AI skills
This plan isn't just about high-tech buzzwords—it's set to train 2.5 lakh people in AI skills, boost DeepTech startups, and make sure even smaller cities get access to smart tech.
With a focus on data security and ethical AI use, Gujarat wants to lead India's digital future while making sure opportunities reach everyone.
Supporting startups and safe innovation could help shape how we all work and live in the coming years.