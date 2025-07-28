Vijai Sharma, architect of Kyoto Protocol, passes away in US

Sharma's contributions to climate policy

Sharma led India's negotiations on the Kyoto Protocol as joint secretary and later served as Environment Secretary during a critical period for environmental policy.

He also helped bring the big COP8 climate conference to New Delhi.

Beyond government roles, he contributed to green policy as an expert with the National Green Tribunal and Chief Information Commissioner.

A Harvard law grad and co-author of books on Indian forts, Sharma's work continues to inspire new generations of climate leaders.