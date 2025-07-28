Vijai Sharma, architect of Kyoto Protocol, passes away in US
Vijai Sharma, the former IAS officer who helped shape the landmark 1997 Kyoto Protocol on climate change, passed away in the US at age 75 after suffering a stroke while visiting his son.
For over 15 years, he stood up for India at global climate talks and was instrumental in making sure developed countries were held responsible for cutting emissions.
Sharma's contributions to climate policy
Sharma led India's negotiations on the Kyoto Protocol as joint secretary and later served as Environment Secretary during a critical period for environmental policy.
He also helped bring the big COP8 climate conference to New Delhi.
Beyond government roles, he contributed to green policy as an expert with the National Green Tribunal and Chief Information Commissioner.
A Harvard law grad and co-author of books on Indian forts, Sharma's work continues to inspire new generations of climate leaders.