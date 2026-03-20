Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain; thunderstorms, lightning expected

Rainfall yesterday varied across the city

The weather might mess with your commute or outdoor plans, so keep an umbrella handy.

Rainfall yesterday varied across the city (Janakpuri saw the most at 12.5mm), and air quality was moderate at 153.

The next few days look partly cloudy with highs around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius; more rain could hit on March 23 when temperatures may reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Authorities suggest staying cautious as storms can bring sudden hazards like slippery roads or fallen branches.