Delhi-NCR wakes up to severe smog, visibility drops drastically
India
Delhi-NCR started the day under heavy smog, with air quality hitting a worrying 418 AQI—solidly in the "severe" zone.
The thick fog made it tough to see on the roads, slowing down traffic and causing flight delays at IGI Airport.
IMD predicted moderate to dense fog for Monday morning.
Why does it matter?
This spike in pollution led officials to bring back strict rules: construction is on pause, schools and offices have gone hybrid again, and there are new limits on vehicles.
With transport alone making up over 10% of Delhi's PM2.5 emissions, these steps aim to help clear the air—but for now, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities and plan for slow commutes.