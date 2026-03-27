Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely today; IMD issues yellow alert

Western disturbance brings unseasonal rain

A western disturbance (basically a weather system moving in from the west) is shaking things up this March, bringing more rain than usual when we'd normally see temperatures climbing past 25 Celsius.

The IMD forecasts spells of very light to light rain and temperature fluctuations on March 27, March 29 and possibly March 30, with below-normal temperatures noted for March 31 in Delhi, and a yellow alert for Sunday affecting Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Stay tuned for updates, maybe plan your outings accordingly!