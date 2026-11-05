Delhi-NCR work-from-home rule fails to reduce traffic or pollution
India
Delhi-NCR tried a work-from-home rule to cut office crowds and clear up traffic, but it didn't really help.
Even with the CAQM's order starting November 5, roads stayed packed thanks to festival season and regular commutes.
The main goal was to help air quality between November 5-20, but things haven't improved much.
Thursday morning Delhi average AQI 367
Despite these efforts, Delhi's air is still pretty rough.
Out of 59 monitoring stations, 19 had AQI at 400 or above.
Thursday morning's average AQI was 367, only a tiny drop from the day before.
Local pollution and weather aren't making things any easier, so the struggle for cleaner air continues.