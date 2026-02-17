Delhi: Newborn kidnapped from hospital India Feb 17, 2026

A three-day-old baby boy was taken from the neonatal ward at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on February 17, 2026.

CCTV footage shows an unknown woman leaving with the infant.

The mother, Sahin, said the woman gained her trust during her stay and took her baby while pretending she'd help feed him.