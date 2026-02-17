Delhi: Newborn kidnapped from hospital
India
A three-day-old baby boy was taken from the neonatal ward at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on February 17, 2026.
CCTV footage shows an unknown woman leaving with the infant.
The mother, Sahin, said the woman gained her trust during her stay and took her baby while pretending she'd help feed him.
Police are checking CCTV footage to track the suspect
Police registered a case and are checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect.
Alerts have gone out to state borders and nearby districts to prevent her escape.
Hospital staff are being questioned as part of the investigation.