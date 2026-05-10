Delhi opens cooling zones as heat tops 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi is sweltering under a harsh heat wave, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius.
To help people cope, the government has rolled out cooling zones and mobile relief points in parts of the city, offering cold drinking water, ORS packets, shaded rest areas, and cooling facilities, mainly for outdoor workers, commuters, and anyone without shelter.
IMD warns Delhi heat to rise
These cooling setups are part of Delhi's Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. The city is using satellite data to spot high-risk hot zones and has told hospitals to prepare cool rooms and stock extra ORS.
The IMD says the heat will stick around with temperatures possibly rising another three to five degrees Celsius, but there's hope for some relief with thunderstorms expected between May 11-14.
Meanwhile, officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during peak afternoon hours.