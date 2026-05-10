Delhi opens cooling zones as heat tops 40 degrees Celsius

IMD warns Delhi heat to rise

These cooling setups are part of Delhi's Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. The city is using satellite data to spot high-risk hot zones and has told hospitals to prepare cool rooms and stock extra ORS.

The IMD says the heat will stick around with temperatures possibly rising another three to five degrees Celsius, but there's hope for some relief with thunderstorms expected between May 11-14.

Meanwhile, officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during peak afternoon hours.