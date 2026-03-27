Delhi parents allege Salwan School withheld results over unpaid fees
Parents gathered outside Delhi's Directorate of Education this week, upset that Salwan Public School had allegedly withheld students' exam results because of unpaid fees;
the school said the results were uploaded online and no student had been barred from examinations.
Many said they'd received warnings about their children being removed from the school rolls, which has left families anxious.
Families question oversight on fee hikes
Parents claim the school hiked fees and ignored their complaints.
We've been raising our concerns for months now but the school has chosen to remain silent, shared Mohit Arora, a parent.
The school says results are online and no one was stopped from exams, citing rules that let them remove students over unpaid dues.
Families are also questioning why government oversight on private school fee hikes seems so weak.