Delhi passes 4 laws to streamline services and housing
Delhi just passed four new laws to shake up how the city is run, focusing on smoother services and better urban living.
The updates include making it easier for slum residents to qualify for relocation and setting clear rules for faster government services.
There's also a push for more transparency in how the government buys goods and services.
Jhuggi jhopri cut-off moved to 2025
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Bill changes the cut-off date for identifying jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025, so more people can get help moving to better housing.
Another bill makes the delivery of notified government services a statutory right, lets you track your requests online, and even brings in penalties if things are delayed.
AAP leaders removed, Rekha Gupta criticizes
While these changes were being discussed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders protested over alleged rice procurement issues and were removed from the session.
Afterward, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called out AAP for focusing on publicity instead of real work, while Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said updating shelter policies was long overdue.