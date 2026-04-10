Delhi plans nearly 300 police posts under flyovers footbridges subways
India
Delhi is getting a security upgrade: the government plans to set up nearly 300 police posts under flyovers, foot overbridges, and subways.
The rollout starts with 50 new posts under flyovers, with Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh saying it would provide a sense of security, especially for subway users.
CM Rekha Gupta seeks flyover adoption
The new police posts will be added in phases across the city.
At the same time, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is encouraging companies to adopt and maintain areas under six flyovers, turning them into cleaner, greener hangouts while also giving businesses limited advertising rights.
The goal? Make Delhi's public spots safer and more inviting for everyone.