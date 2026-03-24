Delhi plans to meet future water needs with treated wastewater
Delhi is gearing up to tackle its rising water needs by reusing treated wastewater.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) wants to roll out a dual piping system, so things like gardening and toilet flushing use nonpotable water, saving clean water for what really matters.
With the city's population expected to hit 30 million by 2041; daily water demand could soar to 1.5 billion gallons.
DJB is swapping out old pipes and adding flow meters
To cut down on wasted water, DJB is swapping out old pipes and adding thousands of flow meters across the city.
Even though treatment capacity keeps going up, over half of Delhi's water still leaks away before it reaches homes.
The board is also boosting revenue with higher rates for some users and tapping into solar power, part of a bigger push to make sure there's enough water for everyone in the years ahead.