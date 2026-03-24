Delhi plans to meet future water needs with treated wastewater

DJB is swapping out old pipes and adding flow meters

To cut down on wasted water, DJB is swapping out old pipes and adding thousands of flow meters across the city.

Even though treatment capacity keeps going up, over half of Delhi's water still leaks away before it reaches homes.

The board is also boosting revenue with higher rates for some users and tapping into solar power, part of a bigger push to make sure there's enough water for everyone in the years ahead.