Delhi Police arrest 11 in ISI-linked spying across Delhi, Punjab
Delhi Police just took down a major spy ring tied to Pakistan's ISI, arresting 11 people across Delhi and Punjab.
The group, reportedly linked to Babbar Khalsa International, used encrypted apps to send sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan, posing a real risk to national security.
Solar CCTV streamed to Pakistan, UPI-funded
Police found nine solar-powered CCTV cameras near key locations, streaming live footage straight to Pakistan.
Funding came through UPI transactions.
Punjab arrests show surveillance, recruitment
Arrests in Punjab showed the suspects were watching army sites and trying to recruit young people for terror activities.
Police are still tracking down more members and working to prevent planned attacks, including possible grenade attacks on security establishments.
This comes just after a similar spy ring was busted in Ghaziabad, showing how ongoing these threats really are.