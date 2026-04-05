Delhi Police arrest 11 including alleged mastermind Karan Kajaria

Fraud ring used fake investment platforms

Kajaria was caught at Kolkata airport on April 3. The group tricked people through fake investment platforms: one victim alone lost over ₹31 lakh.

They hid their tracks using mule accounts, encrypted chats, and even cryptocurrency transfers.

During the raid, police seized 48 mobile phones and 258 SIM cards, laptops, ATM cards, cheque books, and KYC documents, and they froze ₹19 lakh in funds.

The investigation is still on as police look for more people involved.