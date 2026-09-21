Delhi Police arrest 19 in West Delhi 96-hour drug bust
India
Delhi Police just wrapped up a huge 96-hour operation, taking down a major drug syndicate in West Delhi.
19 people, including six foreign nationals, were arrested, and police seized drugs worth about ₹5 crore.
The action involved 15 teams working together across the district.
Police probe supply chain after seizures
Police recovered large amounts of ganja, heroin, opium, MD, MDMA, and cocaine, plus three scooters, one motorcycle, and one e-rickshaw allegedly used to move the drugs.
17 cases have been registered under anti-drug laws, with extra charges for foreign nationals under immigration rules.
Now, investigators are digging into where the drugs came from and who else might be involved to break up the entire network.