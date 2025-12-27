Delhi Police arrest 285, seize guns, drugs, cash pre-New Year

The Delhi Police 's South-East District launched "Operation Aaghat" 3.0 on Friday, arresting 285 people under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. The operation also saw the detention of 504 people under preventive measures and the arrest of 116 "bad characters," according to Moneycontrol. The police seized a large number of illegal items, including weapons, illicit liquor and drugs, during this operation.

Seizures listed Operation Aaghat 3.0: Seizures and arrests detailed The operation led to the recovery of 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 27 knives. In addition, police seized a staggering 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01kg of ganja. From gamblers alone, ₹2,30,990 was recovered along with 310 mobile phones and several vehicles, including 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler.

Operation significance DCP Tiwari hails operation as 'significant step' DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari hailed the operation as "a significant step in maintaining law and order in the area," as reported by Zee News. He said, "Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation." The recoveries included weapons, illicit liquor, drugs, cash and vehicles seized from criminals, he added.

Encounter details Two wanted criminals injured in separate encounter In a separate incident in Narela, two wanted criminals were injured and arrested after a brief gunfight with the Delhi Police. The accused, Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are known bad characters of the Narela police station. They allegedly fired at officers when stopped near NIT, Narela. Police returned fire, injuring both suspects in their legs.

Legal proceedings Injured criminals hospitalized, case registered against them Both injured men were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder, assault on public servants and the Arms Act. Further investigations into this incident are underway as authorities continue their efforts to maintain law and order ahead of New Year's celebrations.