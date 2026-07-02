Delhi Police arrest 4 for planning terror attack in capital
What's the story
The Delhi Police have dismantled an alleged inter-state terror and arms network with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested four men from Punjab and Delhi for allegedly planning a terror attack in the national capital. The accused were allegedly in touch with ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and used foreign mobile numbers provided by their Pakistani contacts to avoid detection.
Arrest details
All accused are identified
The accused have been identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28) and Gaganpreet (24). Three of them were arrested in Punjab while Gaganpreet was nabbed from Delhi. The police recovered two firearms, a Zigana pistol and a.30 bore pistol, along with nine live cartridges and five mobile phones during the operation.
Operation details
Operation launched on specific intelligence about planned terror attack
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the operation was launched on "credible and specific intelligence" about a planned terror attack in Delhi-NCR. The inputs suggested that youths from Punjab were recruited for this conspiracy. Based on source information and technical analysis, several suspects were identified and multiple raids were conducted across Delhi and Punjab, he said.
Confession details
Shubdeep confessed to being in touch with Pakistan-based handlers
The first arrest was made on Majitha Road in Amritsar, where Shubdeep was caught. He had a semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones on him. During interrogation, Shubdeep allegedly confessed to being in touch with Pakistan-based handlers linked to Bhatti's network and receiving arms and narcotics consignments via drones.
Role revelation
Gaganpreet tasked to conduct reconnaissance of religious places, police stations
On June 24, Gaganpreet was arrested in Delhi with a mobile phone containing incriminating evidence. He was allegedly tasked by his Pakistan-based handlers to conduct reconnaissance of religious places and police establishments in Delhi and execute a firing incident. Shubdeep, a resident of Tarn Taran near the India-Pakistan border, allegedly received drone-dropped consignments of arms and narcotics from Pakistan.
Consignment details
Gurjant and Sajan also involved in receiving drone-delivered arms, narcotics
Gurjant and his cousin Sajan Singh were also allegedly involved in receiving drone-delivered arms and narcotics while communicating with Pakistani handlers. Sajan had a previous arrest record in an NDPS case. The police said Gaganpreet was allegedly instructed by Pakistani handlers through social media to conduct reconnaissance of police stations and pickets in Delhi and carry out a firing attack.