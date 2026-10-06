Delhi Police arrest Nadeem Ahmed over fake AI groping video
Delhi Police have arrested Nadeem Ahmed, a YouTuber, for allegedly making an AI-generated video that falsely showed a senior police officer groping a woman journalist during the October 3 Jantar Mantar protest.
The video went viral after similar real-life allegations surfaced, but police say it was digitally faked to stir up trouble.
Investigators trace clip to Nadeem Ahmed
Investigators traced the viral clip back to Ahmed's channel, News Aiyna, which has 24,000 followers.
Police believe Ahmed wanted to hurt their reputation and disrupt social harmony. He's now facing charges, including rioting.
Ahmed describes himself as an independent journalist but is a Class 10 dropout with madrasa education from Saket.
He was arrested on Tuesday and taken into police custody as authorities dig deeper into his motives and possible collaborators.