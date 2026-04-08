Delhi Police arrest over 600 in CyHawk 4.0 cybercrime operation

Delhi Police raid districts, 2,200+ notices

This time, police took a proactive approach by raiding multiple districts at once, aiming to break up organized fraud rings before they could strike again.

They issued more than 2,200 notices, filed nearly 500 new FIRs, and cracked down on illegal call centers running scams like fake job offers.

The joint effort with other agencies is expected to make it much tougher for these cybercriminals to operate in Delhi now.