Delhi Police arrest over 600 in CyHawk 4.0 cybercrime operation
Delhi Police just wrapped up a huge cybercrime bust, Operation CyHawk 4.0, arresting more than 600 people and questioning more than 8,000 suspects in just two days.
The operation targeted the money networks behind online scams, and even led to the arrest of the son of a Delhi-based eatery chain owner accused of moving cybercrime funds for commission.
Delhi Police raid districts, 2,200+ notices
This time, police took a proactive approach by raiding multiple districts at once, aiming to break up organized fraud rings before they could strike again.
They issued more than 2,200 notices, filed nearly 500 new FIRs, and cracked down on illegal call centers running scams like fake job offers.
The joint effort with other agencies is expected to make it much tougher for these cybercriminals to operate in Delhi now.