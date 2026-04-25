Delhi Police arrest Ravi Malik in Rohini after 8 years

Ravi Malik absconded after 2017 parole

Malik's criminal path began in 2006 over a property fight.

While serving time, he got involved with the Kala Jathedi gang and took part in serious crimes between 2009 and 2011.

Even after being arrested in 2012, he vanished again after getting parole in 2017 and kept up his activities with another gangster.

Police had even doubled the reward for tips about him before finally catching him in the Rohini area after getting information about his movement near a school, this time, without any drama.