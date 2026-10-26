Delhi Police arrest Upkar Luthra, 3 in counterfeit coin racket

Turns out, Luthra has allegedly been running this operation for over 20 years and was even arrested back in 2017 while working out of Nepal.

This time, police found he'd been shifting the illegal counterfeit coins manufacturing unit from Sonipat to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The group was caught while moving their setup and now faces charges for possessing counterfeit coins and using them as genuine coins, criminal conspiracy and common intention as police dig deeper to shut down the entire network.